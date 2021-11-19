WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year
1480 WHBC Sports is proud to announce the 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team. The 77th Annual WHBC High School Football Banquet is set for Tuesday, November 30th at the Hilton Doubletree in Downtown Canton. The team will be honored at this event and the Stark County Coach of the Year, Stark County Player of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be announced at that time.
Doors open: 6:00pm Dinner: 6:30pm Program begins at 7:00pm.
2021 All County Offense
QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder Canton South 6’0 165 So.
QB Jack Talkington Central Catholic 6’2” 215 Jr.
RB Brenden Craig Jackson 5’9 165 Sr.
RB Hunter Campbell Fairless 6’2” 185 Sr
RB Luke Roach Hoover 5’10” 170 Jr.
WR Caleb Lot Canton South 6‘2 170 Sr.
WR Brody Pumneo Fairless 6’0 185 Sr.
WR Harold Fannin Jr. McKinley 6’4 230 Sr.
WR Austin Brawley Massillon 5’9” 180 Sr
OL Alex Lehman Hoover 6’1 255 Sr.
OL Stephan Gales Alliance 6’8 310 Sr.
OL Stefan Monahan McKinley 6’8 320 Sr.
OL Colton Arnold Jackson 6’3 275 Jr.
OL Te’Jamere Nash Massillon 6’3 302 Sr.
K Robbie Smart Hoover 5’10 150 Sr.
2021 All County Defense
LB Drew Roach Hoover 6’0 205 Sr.
LB Ben Holzopfel Jackson 6’2 225 Jr.
LB Logan Brady Lake 5’11 195 Sr.
DB Zander Bugara Hoover 5’11 170 Sr.
DB Austin Brawley Massillon 5’9 180 Sr.
DB Harold Fannin, Jr McKinley 6’4 230 Sr.
DL Marcus Moore Massillon 6’2 340 Jr.
DL Riley Campbell Massillon 6’3 210 Sr.
DL Drew Logan Hoover 6’4 230 Sr.
DL Mike Shimek Hoover 6’2 225 Sr.
DL Nehemiah Saipaia McKinley 6’1 185 Sr.
P Niko Paxos Jackson 6’3 195 Sr.