WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year

Nov 19, 2021 @ 5:58am

1480 WHBC Sports is proud to announce the 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team.  The 77th Annual WHBC High School Football Banquet is set for Tuesday, November 30th at the Hilton Doubletree in Downtown Canton.  The team will be honored at this event and the Stark County Coach of the Year, Stark County Player of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be announced at that time.

Tickets are available at the 1480 WHBC Studios from 9am to 5pm until Noon on November 29th.

Doors open:  6:00pm  Dinner:  6:30pm  Program begins at 7:00pm.

 

2021 All County Offense

QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder        Canton South               6’0 165  So.

QB    Jack Talkington               Central Catholic           6’2”  215  Jr.

RB Brenden Craig                 Jackson                         5’9   165  Sr.

RB    Hunter Campbell        Fairless                         6’2”  185  Sr

RB    Luke Roach                 Hoover                           5’10”  170 Jr.

WR Caleb Lot                       Canton South             6‘2    170  Sr.

WR Brody Pumneo             Fairless                        6’0  185   Sr.

WR Harold Fannin Jr.       McKinley                     6’4  230   Sr.

WR Austin Brawley            Massillon                     5’9”   180   Sr

OL Alex Lehman                 Hoover                          6’1    255 Sr.

OL Stephan Gales               Alliance                        6’8   310 Sr.

OL Stefan Monahan           McKinley                      6’8   320 Sr.

OL Colton Arnold               Jackson                         6’3   275 Jr.

OL Te’Jamere Nash            Massillon                    6’3  302 Sr.

K      Robbie Smart   Hoover 5’10 150 Sr.

 

2021 All County Defense 

LB      Drew Roach      Hoover 6’0 205 Sr.

LB      Ben Holzopfel      Jackson 6’2 225 Jr.

LB      Logan Brady      Lake 5’11 195 Sr.

DB     Zander Bugara      Hoover 5’11 170 Sr.

DB     Austin Brawley      Massillon 5’9 180 Sr.

DB     Harold Fannin, Jr     McKinley 6’4 230 Sr.

DL     Marcus Moore      Massillon 6’2 340 Jr.

DL     Riley Campbell     Massillon 6’3 210 Sr.

DL     Drew Logan       Hoover 6’4 230 Sr.

DL     Mike Shimek     Hoover 6’2 225 Sr.

DL     Nehemiah Saipaia     McKinley 6’1 185 Sr.

P        Niko Paxos      Jackson 6’3 195 Sr.

 

 

 

