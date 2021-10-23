      Weather Alert

WHBC’s Belford: ‘The Game’ Should be a Good One

Oct 23, 2021 @ 8:58am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here in the Hall of Fame region it’s the greatest rivalry in high school football anywhere!

Massillon at McKinley at Tom Benson Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have won five games in a row in this storied series.

Our play-by-play guy Dan Belford believes it’ll be a good game this year, with both teams improving as the season went along.

The Bulldogs come in at 6-3.

The Tigers are 7-2.

Hear the game here at whbc.com, also on 1480 WHBC AM radio and Mix 94.1 FM.

It’s the 132nd meeting between the two teams, representing the two largest cities in Stark County.

Popular Posts
Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name To Just…Ye
Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged
Adele enjoys a courtside date night with boyfriend Rich Paul
Check Out The New “The Batman” Trailer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On