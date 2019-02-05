Wheelchair-Bound Groom Stands For First Dance

Tears were flowing at a wedding in Brazil after the groom’s father and brother helped him out of his wheelchair so he could stand for his first dance.

Hugo Rohling was left lparalyzed after a motorcycle accident 5 years ago, but that didn’t stop him from dancing cheek to cheek with his new bride.

Hugo and his fiance Cynthia had hired a choreographer to help them coordinate their first dance in his chair but his bride was shocked when his family stepped in to make the moment extra special.

