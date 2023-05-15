When Mix 94-1 plays “back-to-back” Ed, you win the tickets!

All this week, Mix 94-1 is giving away tickets to see Ed Sheeran – Live in Pittsburgh.

When you hear us play 2 songs back-to-back from Ed, text ED to 330-450-9400 for your chance to win.

We’ll get you hooked-up with two tickets to see Ed Sheeran: The Mathematics Tour Acrisure Stadium, July 8th with special guests Khalid & Rosa Linn.

Ed Sheeran tickets – all this week – from the station givin’ away the ED stuff… Mix 94-1!