When to Be Concerned If You Got Johnson and Johnson Shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’ve had the Johnson and Johnson shot within the last two to three weeks, the Columbus health commissioner provided a list of symptoms during Wednesday’s state media briefing.
Those symptoms like a headache, change in vision, shortness of breath, pain in the lower extremities and consistent nausea and vomiting should steer you in the direction of your medical provider.
Also, let the doctor know you got the shot recently.