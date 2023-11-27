Where To Find The Best Cyber Monday Deals

GMA looks at the best deals you should take advantage of for Cyber Monday.

Many retailers like Amazon are extending their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Walmart rolled theirs out early. Big savings can be expected on electronics and tech, but also look for savings of half off on beauty and makeup at places like Ulta and Sephora. You can also find big savings on fashion!

But before you purchase, it’s still a best practice to comparison shop, look for promo codes and use browser extensions like “honey” and “slickdeals” to find the biggest savings.

Analysts project Americans will spend $12 billion on Cyber Monday!

What will you shop for?