Where Will The Gas Tax Increase End Up?

(ONN) – The debate over proposed increases in Ohio’s gasoline tax is headed to a joint House and Senate committee to resolve the two chambers’ differences.

The House has proposed increases of 10.7 cents a gallon for gas and 20 cents a gallon for diesel fuel to maintain the state’s roads and bridges.

The Senate wants to increase the tax by only six cents.

The current tax in 28 cents.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said the two sides remain a long ways apart.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine is still pushing for an increase of 18 cents per gallon, with annual adjustments for inflation.

He says anything less would put Ohioans in danger because not as many roads and bridges would be repaired.

The governor also says his increase would allow some of the most dangerous intersections in the state, like Fulton Drive and Dressler Road, to be fixed.