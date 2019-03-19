Where Will The Gas Tax Increase Land?

(ONN) – At the Ohio Statehouse, the Senate is looking over the particulars of that proposal to raise the state’s gasoline tax.

The 10.7-cent gas tax increase could be reduced further.

Governor Mike DeWine had asked for an 18 cent increase to the tax to pay for maintenance and repairs on Ohio’s bridges and roads.

The House proposed a 10.7 cent gas tax in response.

We’ll see if the Senate changes that bill, with a vote expected later this week.

Governor DeWine has said that anything less than an 18 cent increase would put Ohioans at risk because there won’t be enough money to fix roads and bridges.