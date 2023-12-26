Which artists’ lyrics were the most people looking up in 2023?

We already know who the most-streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music this year was: Taylor Swift. But it turns out she was also tops with fans who wanted to examine every detail of her lyrics.

Genius, the go-to website for song lyrics and their meanings, says Taylor was their top artist of 2023, having racked up more than 14 million page views of her lyrics. The site notes that this isn’t too surprising, since she released so much music this year: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and an expanded version of Midnights called (The Til Dawn Edition).

But among all those new songs, fans were most interested in poring over the lyrics of one in particular: “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault].” That one garnered 2.2 million page views, likely because many fans believe it’s about her relationship with Harry Styles.

Another artist whose lyrics fans love to put under the microscope for clues about their personal life is Olivia Rodrigo. She came in at #2 on Genius’ list of artists with the most-searched lyrics.

Here’s the rest of the Genius top 10:

3. Drake

4. Travis Scott

5. Lana Del Rey

6. Miley Cyrus

7. Jung Kook

8. Doja Cat

9. FIFTY FIFTY

10. Melanie Martinez

