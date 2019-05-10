Which Relationship Type Are You And Your Partner?

The Independent Relationship

Being independent is not a bad quality. However, being in a serious relationship requires compromise and sacrifice. Independence is not the quality that you are looking to show off. Sure, you and your partner need to be independent up to a certain level that allows you both to function without each other, but total independence in the relationship is never a good sign.

The Co-Dependent Relationship

In a co-dependent relationship, you and your partner can’t seem to function without each other. As mentioned before, independence is a quality that everyone should possess. Not being able to stay away from your partner can cause problems in the other areas of your life, like your social life and your relationships with your friends and family.

The Dominant/Submissive Relationship

A relationship where you control your partner or they control you is never a good thing. This shows a lack of independence, understanding, and trust. And we all know that all of these things are the basis for a good and healthy relationship.

The Open Relationship

Entering the modern ages, open relationships allow you and your partner to see other people outside of the relationship. If you and your partner are a part of this kind of relationship, chances are that one or both of you are not ready to be emotionally involved in the relationship.

The Changing Relationship

This the couple who tries to adjust to each other by changing their routines, interests, style, hobbies, and even friends. In simple words, they change themselves for their partner. There are no two same people on the Earth, which is why relationships require compromise and acceptance. A relationship is no place for you to change your entire personality just for another person to like you!

The Toxic Relationship

This the relationship where the couple is attracted and even love each other, but there is no compromise or understanding. You seem to have different opinions and interests which lead to different arguments and problems, but you still feel attached to the partner.

The “Just For Now” Relationship

A “just for now” relationship consists of two people not looking for anything serious. They are looking for a fun and temporary partner, probably to adjust and heal after the end of a long-term relationship or a bad breakup.

The Best Friends Relationship

This is a relationship where both are comfortable talking and connecting, but there is a lack of intimacy. Sex is an important part of every relationship, and a relationship without sex is doomed to end at some point.

The Sexual Relationship

Compared with the previous type, how to give a boost to your relationship, consists of two people who are looking clearly for sex and nothing deeper. There is no place for any deeper connection.

The Long Distance Relationship

Everyone knows about long distance relationships. In most cases, they end in a moment of desperation because you are unable to see and communicate regularly as until then.

The Truly Compatible Relationship

We left the best for last! This the picture perfect, healthy relationship based on understanding, trust, and love. It consists of two people who are ready to make sacrifices for each other as well as love and respect each other. This is a kind of relationship that we’re all looking for. And luckily, many people have already found it.

