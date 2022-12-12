White Christmas Chances Still Iffy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Less than two weeks out, how’s it looking for a White Christmas?

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says it’s normally less than a 50-percent chance.

And perhaps less than that right now, given the above-average temperatures we’ve had so far this month.

Still, Bob says we’re hitting a stretch of near-freezing high temperatures starting Saturday through Christmas Week that could contribute to a white one.

Along with that, we need a snow storm.

Bob does see periods of snow in the forecast on the 23rd.

That may be enough of an event to bring along an inch of snow.

It’s still early to call though.