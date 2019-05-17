White House Launches Tool to Report Censorship on Social Media

The White House is rolling out a system that gives you the ability to report censorship across social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.

The system starts with a submission form asking you for your name and then a confirmation that you are a U.S. citizen. It then asks if you have ever been censored by major platforms on social media. You’re then asked to link to or screenshot your example of censorship.

Those for the tool say it will help keep social media giants accountable for bias while critics say it will be used as a political tool by both parties.

Does this tool sound like a good or bad idea to you? Why?