      Weather Alert

White House Restores Health Care Protections For Gay And Transgender People

May 11, 2021 @ 12:10am

The Biden administration says it will protect gay and transgender people from discrimination in health care. Monday’s announcement cited a 2020 Supreme Court decision that LGBTQ persons were protected by federal laws that forbid sex discrimination in the workplace – a ruling the previous administration argued didn’t apply to health care.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becarra said “Everyone — including LGBTQ people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.”

Do you feel like LGBTQ communities face discrimination in the workplace or in health care?

Popular Posts
Give A Nurse In Your Community Some Shine And They Could Win A HUGE Gift Basket!
TikToker Banned From Disney for Life
Farmer Builds Wall of Poop on Property After Dispute With Neighbor
Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Don't Contain Enough Real Cheese or Tomato Sauce
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Do's And Don't Of Visiting Disney Parks