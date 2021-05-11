White House Restores Health Care Protections For Gay And Transgender People
The Biden administration says it will protect gay and transgender people from discrimination in health care. Monday’s announcement cited a 2020 Supreme Court decision that LGBTQ persons were protected by federal laws that forbid sex discrimination in the workplace – a ruling the previous administration argued didn’t apply to health care.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becarra said “Everyone — including LGBTQ people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.”
Do you feel like LGBTQ communities face discrimination in the workplace or in health care?