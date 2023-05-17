‘White Men Can’t Jump’ star Jack Harlow says acting isn’t “some side quest” for him
Now that Jack Harlow has been bitten by the acting bug, there’s no cure.
People reports that at a Q&A following a New York City screening of his first movie — Hulu’s remake of the 1992 Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes film White Men Can’t Jump — Jack said that he’s very serious about his acting career.
“To me, this s*** is not a side quest,” he said. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money. I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music.”
He continued, “I don’t want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I’m going after it and I’m going to continue to do more.”
Jack admitted, “Acting is way harder than music, if you ask me; way more grueling,” but added, “I loved the challenge and [I’m] so grateful that this was the start.”
In the film, Jack plays a former basketball player who teams up with a local hotshot, played by Sinqua Walls, whose anger issues prevented him from making the NBA. It streams on Hulu starting Friday, May19.
