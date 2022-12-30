Whitmer Kidnapping Conspirator Gets 19+ Years

LANSING, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A man described as the architect of a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic governor has been handed a 19-years-plus prison sentence.

47-year-old Barry Croft Jr is the final federal defendant in the case.

Prosecutors had asked for a life term.

Still, it’s the longest sentence of the four men who hatched a plot to abduct Gretchen Whitmer.

Their plan was put together at a Columbus coffee shop, say the feds.

Earlier this week, defendant Adam Fox got 16 years.