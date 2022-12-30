Whitmer Kidnapping Conspirator Gets 19+ Years
December 30, 2022 4:57AM EST
LANSING, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A man described as the architect of a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic governor has been handed a 19-years-plus prison sentence.
47-year-old Barry Croft Jr is the final federal defendant in the case.
Prosecutors had asked for a life term.
Still, it’s the longest sentence of the four men who hatched a plot to abduct Gretchen Whitmer.
Their plan was put together at a Columbus coffee shop, say the feds.
Earlier this week, defendant Adam Fox got 16 years.