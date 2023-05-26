Who run the world? Female artists have the most in-demand tours this summer

This summer at your local stadium, girls rule.

StubHub has released its list of the top 10 most in-demand tours globally this summer, and female artists take the top two slots: Taylor Swift at number one and Beyoncé at number two.

In addition, ahead of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink makes her first appearance on the list at number seven. According to StubHub, those women are outselling the seven men in the top 10 by 50%.

But it’s not surprising that Taylor is the hottest ticket. Sales for her shows are triple those for Beyoncé, despite having half as many tour dates. Her buyers come from over 80 countries; the most in-demand stops are LA, Chicago and Denver.

On StubHub’s list of the top five most in-demand female artists, Tay, Bey and Pink are one, two and three, followed by Madonna and Shania Twain.

The data is based on global ticket sales on StubHub as of May 25, for events that happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Here’s StubHub’s full Top In-Demand Global Artists of Summer 2023:

1. Taylor Swift (24 tour dates)

2. Beyoncé (42 tour dates)

3. Morgan Wallen (27 tour dates)

4. Bruce Springsteen (31 tour dates)

5. Coldplay (24 tour dates)

6. George Strait (7 tour dates)

7. Pink (33 tour dates)

8. Metallica (19 tour dates)

9. Ed Sheeran (27 tour dates)

10. The Weeknd (29 tour dates)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.