Detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two juveniles say stole “irreplaceable items” from the MAPS Air Museum in Green earlier this month… Among the valuable historic items taken were goggles, oxygen masks, and a helmet… The sheriff’s office says the pair was part of a tour group at the museum.

