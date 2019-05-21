Whole Foods To Ban Plastic Straws
Whole Foods Market is doing its part to reduce plastic waste.
Responding to customer demands, the grocery chain will stop providing plastic straws to customers at their juice and coffee bars as well as their cafes.
Whole Foods claims to be the first national grocery chain to make this change.
That’s not all. Whole Foods will also start using smaller plastic bags in the produce department. In addition, they plan to replace the hard plastic packaging for their grab and go rotisserie chickens.
Have you used metal or paper straws? Do you prefer them to plastic ones?