Whoopi Speaks Up for Liam Neeson

Whoopi Golberg is speaking out in defense of actor Liam Neeson after he admitted that he went looking to find a “black b——” to kill after his friend was raped.

“People walk around sometimes with rage, that’s what happens,” Goldberg said about the Taken star. “Is he a bigot? No. I’ve known him a pretty long time, I think I would have recognized.”

Whoopi added, “You can’t be surprised that somebody whose loved one is attacked is angry and wants to go out and attack.”

What do you think of Whoopi’s comments? Should Neeson be forgiven for his comments? Did Liam’s comments offend you at all?