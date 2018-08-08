Why Aren’t Your Gym Workouts Getting You In Shape?

It may be because the average person wastes 44% of an hour-long gym session doing everything BUT working out! And according to a survey of 500 gym-goers, we tend to waste away nearly 26 minutes doing 13 different things, on average. They are:

Resting too long between sets.

Taking excessive water breaks.

Sitting in the sauna.

Weighing yourself.

Checking other people out.

And judging other people’s workouts.

More of the most common ways we waste time at the gym: