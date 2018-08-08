Why Aren’t Your Gym Workouts Getting You In Shape?

It may be because the average person wastes 44% of an hour-long gym session doing everything BUT working out! And according to a survey of 500 gym-goers, we tend to waste away nearly 26 minutes doing 13 different things, on average. They are:
- Resting too long between sets.
- Taking excessive water breaks.
- Sitting in the sauna.
- Weighing yourself.
- Checking other people out.
- And judging other people’s workouts.
More of the most common ways we waste time at the gym:
- Making small talk.
- Cleaning up after other people.
- Waiting for certain equipment to be available.
- Thinking about what exercise to do next.
- Watching TV.
- Texting.
- And the final way we waste nearly 26 minutes out of an hour-long gym session: By fiddling with our workout apps.