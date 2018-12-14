Why Did Miss USA Mock Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia?

Miss USA is in some hot water after making some controversial comments made on the Instagram Live feed of Miss Colombia.

In the footage that has found its way online, Sarah Rose Summers can be heard mocking Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia for their lack of English-speaking abilities.

In the video, Summers talks about Miss Vietnam, H’Hen Nie this way. “She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles],” Summers said before laughing. “She’s adorable.” After Morales asked her “how?” Summers did the imitation again.

The 24-year-old made similar disparaging remarks about Miss Cambodia, Rern Sinat. “Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine?” she asked. “Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time.” Summers has since apologized for her remarks.