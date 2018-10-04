If you didn’t get the special text message from the President yesterday, you are not alone. Officials say the test actually was successful but reasons like the phone being out of a service area or switched off, or you were on a call…could have prevented you from getting it. If you want to report your experience to FEMA and find out more details…go to whbc.com

FEMA says send comments on the test to FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs.gov. Valuable information on the effectiveness of a national WEA capability using the Presidential alert category includes:

Whether your mobile device displayed one, more or no WEA test messages;

The make, model and operating system version of your mobile device;

Your wireless service provider;

Whether the device was turned on and in the same location for at least 30 minutes after the start of the test (2:18 p.m. ET);

The location of the device (as precise as possible), including the device’s environment (e.g. indoors or outdoors, rural or urban, mobile or stationary);

Whether you are normally able to make calls, receive texts, or use apps at that location;

Whether the mobile device was in use at the time of the alert (for a call or a data session); and

Whether anyone else at your location received the WEA test alert message.

The post Why didn’t I get the National Text Message? appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.