Why I LOVE to Spring Ahead With the Time Change
a heart-shaped alarm clock is in the midst of yellow flowers
I know a lot of people dread the time change, whether it’s falling back in November or springing ahead in March. A lot of my friends hate it. Now, I’m not a huge fan of falling back in November. The only good thing, in my opinion, is that I get an extra hour of sleep for one night. But I hate that it gets so dark so early afterwards.
Now, on the flip side, I LOVE springing ahead in March! Yes, I lose an hour of sleep, but that just gives me an excuse to take a nice nap on Sunday! But I get so excited when it’s lighter after 7:00pm! I don’t really care if it’s darker in the morning, I’m not an early riser anyway so my mantra is that mornings are made to slept through. I know, I know, lots of people disagree with me.
I also know that the time changes really mess with people’s bio-rhythms. For some people it’s weeks before they adjust. And for those people I feel very badly. I’m lucky in the fact it doesn’t screw me up with my sleep schedule. I just definitely notice I have more energy when the sun stays up longer (or for our case in northeast Ohio, it’s light, but gloomy later).
Plus, that always makes me watch for the first daffodils and crocus to peek through the ground. Forsythia is not my favorite plant but it usually is one of the first to show color in the spring so I love to see that! There’s quite a bit of forsythia around the Central Interchange so whenever I’m driving north in the spring I see it and it puts a smile on my face.
Spring is my favorite season so the time change just means it’s getting closer! What are your feelings about springing forward? Do you love it or hate it?