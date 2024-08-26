Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Why Jennifer Lopez “Feels Duped” That Ben Affleck “Checked Out” Of Their Marriage

August 26, 2024 12:07PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Insiders say trouble started shortly after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, and it turns out, old issues were a problem still. Affleck was never a fan of how public their life together was and then, well, his wife makes and album AND movie about their love story.

She’s active on social media and he is not…but Lopez still felt “duped” that he “checked out” of the marriage so soon. Especially since he had “not. going. anywhere.” engraved on her ring!

Popular Posts

1

High School Football lives on Mix 94-1
2

2024 Stark County High School Football: Week 1 Preview
3

2024 Wish-A-Thon Photo Gallery
4

Pink and daughter Willow harmonize on “What About Us” at DNC
5

There Are Over 70 Businesses In a Sign War In North Carolina