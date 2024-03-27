Why Kate Middleton Decided To Announce Her Cancer On Video Herself

Source: YouTube

Typically, the Royal Palace puts out written statements about announcements involving family members. But due to many theories being spread in the media about Kate Middleton, she decided to film a video saying in her own words what she was dealing with.

She did call her father-in-law, King Charles III, who gave his permission. It was a similar move to Queen Elizabeth talking on camera in 1997 about the death of Princess Diana. Royal expert Katie Nicholl talked about the decision behind the video with Entertainment Tonight. The video was film on Wednesday and released that Friday to her time to tell their three kids.