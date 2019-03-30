Why Rewatching Your Favorite Shows Is Actually Good For Your Mental Health

Need a reason to rewatch your favorite series?

Science has proved that watching your favorite T.V. shows over and over again, give us a sense of familiarity that is nostalgic.

In a study at The University of Chicago, it was determined that by not exposing your mind to new content, no mental work being done and you can fully enjoy what you’re watching.

The nostalgia of rewatching your favorite shows also gives you different perspectives on characters, characters you agreed with when you first started watching the show as you grow older you perspective about them may change, adding to the enjoyment of sitting down with familiar faces.

What are the T.V. shows you can rewatch a thousand times?