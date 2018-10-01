Why You Should Travel in Your 30s

If you’re starting to feel burned out in your 30s, perhaps you should consider taking a year off and traveling the globe. In fact, there are a lot of advantages to doing so.

By the time you reach your 30s, you’ve probably saved up some money. This means you can spring for better accommodations and food plus you’re also likely not to pour out all of your money into boozing it up.

Better yet, it’s likely that you’ve established yourself a bit and therefore know what you like and what you’re comfortable doing.

And for that lingering fear about walking away from your career, it probably won’t suffer much or at all. You might even be able to spin your travels into a positive educational experience.

Have you considered dropping out of the workforce and traveling for a year? Where would you go?