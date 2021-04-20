      Weather Alert

Why You Should Update Your iPhone Software Today

Apr 20, 2021 @ 2:10pm

iPhone has a new update coming but you will have a choice. Grant Facebook and other apps running on Apple’s iOS platform to track your activity on your phone. Or stop tracking completely. The privacy update is called App Tracking Transparency.

Apple is also releasing software updates for the iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and Apple TV. Apple is hosting an event today (Tuesday) announcing more product updates. How do you feel about the privacy update?

