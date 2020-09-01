Wife of Canton’s Mayor comes down with COVID-19
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei revealed on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook that his wife Bebe has contracted COVID-19.
Bernabei says she has been suffering with severe symptoms for almost two weeks but is finally on the mend. He says he is sharing the personal story to remind people how serious this situation really is. They believe Bebe caught the virus from her granddaughter who had been travelling. He says his granddaughter was also sick for several days but recovered.
He again says please make sure you are following all of the protocols — wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance yourself.