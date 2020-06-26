Wilderness Center Naturalist: Stark in Busy Tick Area
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may be one of the more mysterious summertime pests we have to deal with, “ticks”.
There are a few species of ticks found in our area, one of which can carry Lyme disease.
Senior Naturalist with the Wilderness Center in Sugar Creek Township Carrie Elvey says if you think there are ticks in a wooded or high-grass area, attach a white sheet to a broom and “sweep” over the area.
Here’s her advice: when in high grass, fields or wooded areas, tuck your pants into your socks, and wear light-colored clothing to easily see the pests.
Here’s more advice from the Stark County Health Department.
Elvey says we shouldn’t let the pests get in the way of our outdoor activities.