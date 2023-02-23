Will Bebe Rexha’s new era include more acting? “If it’s the right thing,” she says

ABC

Bebe Rexha is fully into her new era with her new single “Heart Wants What It Wants,” a summer tour and a headlining slot on the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. But there’s another aspect to Bebe’s career: acting. Is the “I’m Good” singer looking for more movie roles? Well, it depends.

In 2021, Bebe co-starred in the movie Queenpins, and before that, in 2019, she voiced a character in the animated film UglyDolls. Late last year, Bebe told ABC Audio, “I’m not actively pursuing acting, but if there’s a role or something that I get asked to audition for and I think it’s something that excites me…because when I did the the last movie, I did have a lot of fun.”

“But acting is so hard!” she laughed. “I had, like, six pages of script, and I was freaking out! I don’t want to do anything mediocre, y’know? And I don’t think anybody ever tries to be mediocre, but it’s hard to be good, y’know? And acting is really hard.”

One reason Bebe finds acting hard is because her acting coach kept telling her to “direct her energy” instead of being all over the place.

“In music, you have to kind of be all over the place because it’s like, you need to be doing 8000 things at once,” she explained. “With acting, you have to really be able to focus your energy and really focus on the script and what you’re saying. And there’s intention in each line and…and it’s just a lot!” That being said, though, she said she’ll do it again “if it’s the right thing.”

Bebe’s Best F*N Night of My Life tour kicks off May 31 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presales are underway now; the general on-sale starts February 24 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.