Will Ferrell Provides More Cowbell Chris Martin from Coldplay had a guest while performing an acoustic version of Viva La Vida. Will Ferrell came out to provide “more cowbell.” It happened during “Will Ferrell’s Best Night Of Your Life” charity event. Martin was almost done with the song when Ferrell came on stage beating the cowbell to the beat. The two then had a guitar versus cowbell showdown. Of course, the “more cowbell” sketch is a part of Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live legacy. What’s your favorite Will Ferrell SNL skit?