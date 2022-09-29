will.i.am hints he has another collab with Britney Spears on the way

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Are we about to hear more new music from Britney Spears? If will.i.am gets his way, then our chances are looking good.

The Black Eyed Peas artist appeared on Good Morning Britain, and the hosts were buzzing about the possibility. To recap, will.i.am and Britney teamed for the 2012 hit song “Scream & Shout.” With the Grammy winner now rising up the charts with her new Elton John collab, “Hold Me Closer,” it begged to question if this really is the beginning of Britney’s comeback.

Speaking of his old collaborator, will.i.am expressed, “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining.”

“She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her,” he continued, adding that her husband, Sam Asghari, has his seal of approval. He emphasized, “Sam is awesome!”

With will.i.am confirming he’s kept in touch with the “Toxic” singer, he was then pressed if the two have chatted about making music together again.

“Yeah. There have been things in the works. Things that we’ve done in the past,” he coyly teased while looking anywhere but the camera. Unfortunately for us, he refused to divulge a single detail about what those “things” are.

“I can’t reveal,” he announced with a laugh. “I live a very private life.” When pressed if fans should circle a date about a future announcement, will.i.am jokingly looked side to side and quipped, “Announcement to what?”

As for Brit’s collab with Sir Elton, will.i.am gave a glowing review. “Yo, that song is awesome,” he raved.

will.i.am and Britney’s “Scream & Shout” arrived in November 2012 and peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is currently RIAA-certified thrice Platinum and has since sold over 8 million copies worldwide.

