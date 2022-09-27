Will.i.am says Jack Harlow’s “First Class” take on his song “Glamorous” was “freakin’ awesome”

ABC/Paula Lobo

When Jack Harlow took his song “First Class” to #1, it reminded fans how much they loved the song it’s based on: Fergie‘s “Glamorous.” Fergie approved of the sample, joining Jack to sing “First Class” at the MTV VMAs in August. But what about the guy who co-wrote “Glamorous,” Fergie’s Black Eyed Peas bandmate will.i.am? Turns out he approves, too.

Asked about Jack’s take on “Glamorous,” will tells ABC Audio, “You know, we’ve sampled things in the past … ‘Ritmo‘ [is] a sample. So when people sample your stuff, that’s freaking awesome. And when they put a take on things that came out of your mind … I wrote ‘Glamorous’ in, like, 15, 30 minutes.”

“So to see somebody take what is really a freestyle that turned into a great song, Fergie killed it — thank you to all the folks that were responsible for that song coming to life,” will adds.

He reserves special praise for Ludacris, who did the guest verse on the original version of “Glamorous” and came up with the song’s most memorable line.

“‘If you ain’t got no money take your broke a** home’ — that’s a line. That’s a lyric,” he laughs. “I mean, ’cause if you try to go get something to eat and you expect me to pay? That’s a really awesome line.”

As will.i.am mentioned, the Black Eyed Peas‘ 2019 hit “Ritmo” was based around a sample of the 1993 song “The Rhythm of the Night” by Corona. Their current hit “Don’t You Worry” isn’t exactly sampled, but its phrase “Don’t you worry ’bout a thing” has been used in songs by Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder and other acts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.