Will Jason Momoa Join the “Dune” Reboot?
By Sarah
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 7:43 AM

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is in talks on a deal to be a part of the “Dune” reboot.
Momoa would play the fan favorite character Duncan Idaho.
If the deal gets done Momoa would be joining an impressive cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and more.
There’s no release date for the movie, but filming for the project is set to start later this year.
Are you excited about the “Dune” reboot? Have you seen the original movie from 1984?

