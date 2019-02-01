Will Michael B. Jordan Be Back as Killmonger in “Black Panther” Sequel?

Is there a chance that Killmonger returns in Black Panther 2?

During a red carpet interview for last week’s SAG Awards, cast member Angela Bassett was asked if everyone was returning to the sequel. Bassett answered, “I would assume so.” Bassett’s husband Courtney B. Vance chimed in saying, “Yes! Just go ahead and say it. Yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.” He’s referring to Michael B. Jordan who played Killmonger in the first film. Hmmm.

So would the actions of Thanos in Infinity War do something to cause Killmonger to return?

How do you see this happening?