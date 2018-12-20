Will Smith Speaks on Playing the Genie in “Aladdin”

Will Smith revealed his look for his role as the Genie in Disney’s live-action version of “Aladdin” and sat down to talk about the significance of playing the role made famous by Robin Williams.

Smith said that the first song he recorded for the movie was “Friend Like Me” and that when he did the song his deal for the role of Genie hadn’t even been finalized yet.

When he was asked about his style of comedy for the role Will said, “There’s a little less mimicking. The thing that will be a major addition from me playing the Genie is the hip-hop base.”

Smith went on to say, “What made the Genie special was that even though he knew he was in a period piece, the Genie knew all things from time. I wanted to do that and I picked the period from 1990-1996 of what people remembered most of the arc that I created.”

