Will We See Snow Plows? Flakes in Forecast

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a high of 66 yesterday and a beautiful weekend, some much cooler air is settling into the Hall of Fame Region starting Monday.

And the Canadian air will be bringing along some of the first snowflakes of the season starting Monday night and into Tuesday night, though little accumulation is expected, even on grassy areas.

The main concern will be outdoor plants and plumbing fixtures, with the National Weather Service putting up a Freeze Watch for Monday night.

AccuWeather calls for a low of 36, but it could be colder in rural areas.

This is weather more characteristic of late November.