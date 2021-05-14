Will You Still Need To Wear A Mask At The Grocery Store?
This week, the CDC declared that fully vaccinated people can safely go out in public without a facemask. But will you still need to wear one at the grocery store? The answer is… maybe. Despite CDC recommendations, many individual stores will maintain their own facemask policies – especially in areas that have more cases or less access to vaccines.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union is still recommending its members wear PPE like facemasks on the job, while the National Grocers Association says there’s no “one-size-fits-all policy” when it comes to facemasks. Should businesses be able to make their own rules when it comes to facemask policies? Do you plan to keep wearing one in public?