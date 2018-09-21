William Shatner to Release Christmas Album By Sarah Peters | Sep 21, 2018 @ 5:44 AM Yup. You read that right. William Shatner, the Star Trek pop culture icon, will be releasing a Christmas album this year. The album is supposed to drop on October 26th. Here is a sample track from his upcoming album: albumchristmaswilliam shatner SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Top Trilogies of All Time Woman Had to Appear in Court for Grounding Daughter Things You Did As a Kid, That Kids Can’t Do Now The Browns Win!! Dog the Bounty Hunter is Coming to Ohio to Hunt for Christy A Mini Playstation is Coming This Holiday!