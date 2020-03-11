Win Big With the Thousand Dollar Pothole!
It’s spring… which means dodging potholes that could cost you thousands of dollars in repairs on your car! But what if… you could win a thousand dollars from a pothole instead? The Mix 94.1 Thousand Dollar Pothole Patrol is on the look out for these giant road craters. We’ll tell you what street the pothole is on. Then, it’s up to you to enter the street name, aka keyword, here on Mix941.com! Every hour we will give you a new keyword, and a new chance to win! Good luck!