Win HGTV’s Urban Oasis In Louisville

HGTV is tossing in southern charm into their “Urban Oasis” home giveaway in Louisville.

Check out the 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stunning balcony, and thoughtful finishes throughout.

People reports,

The home is the grand prize for a sweepstakes package valued at more than $850,000 that also includes a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and $50,000 from Viva.

The latest Urban Oasis, designed by HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn and built by Twin Spires Remodeling, offers nearly 2,300 square feet of comfortable living space and combines modern luxury with touches of Southern charm.