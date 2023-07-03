Win tickets to see REMA – the man behind “Calm Down”

Mix 94-1 and the Summer Of Mix with some of your favorite Belden Area spots are giving away the GOOD stuff this summer.

All this week – we’ve got tickets to see the man behind the song of the summer –

REMA; The Rave & Roses North American Tour – Live at House Of Blues, Cleveland, Sunday July 23rd

Rema is the “Prince Of The Afrobeats” and his track with Selena Gomez “Calm Down” is one of the biggest success stories of 2023.

All this week – ANYTIME you hear us play “Calm Down” – Text CALM DOWN to 330-450-9400 for a shot to tix to the show!