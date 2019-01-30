Wind Chill Warning until 4:00pm Thursday

You may see the sun shining at times today, but that WON’T be a sign that it’s safe to go outdoors: AccuWeather pegs RealFeel temps today between -30 and -40; likewise, the wind and cold will make it feel like 25- to 35-below tonight and -10 to -20 tomorrow… A large part of of the northern U.S. is under a Wind Chill Warning, including us.

Bring in pets, keep an eye on the elderly and DO NOT led children play outside.

