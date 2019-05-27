Winds Hit 72 MPH, Tornado Confirmed in Carrollton

(WHBC) – Storm reports being made with the National Weather Service show just how violent those severe thunderstorms were on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The automated equipment at the Akron Fulton Airport clocked a peak wind gust of 72 miles an hour, while a trained weather observer in Louisville picked up a 65 mile an hour gust.
Winds brought trees and branches down onto roads, houses and power lines.
The Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service also confirmed that a weaker E-F-1 tornado touched down in Carrollton on Saturday.
The twister with winds of 90 to 95 miles an hour was on the ground for a mile, ripping tops off of trees and flipping a mobile home over at the BeckyLyn Mobile Home Park.
No injuries are being reported.