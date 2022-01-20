Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
With just 15 days until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, NBC Sports is making some major changes due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBC announcers will not be heading to China — instead, they will be calling events from here in the U.S.
That includes figure skating, Alpine skiing, and snowboarding.
Greg Hughes with NBC Sports said they’ll still have a large presence “on the ground” in Beijing, but plans are “evolving by the day.”
NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Do you care if the announcers aren’t in the same place as the actual competition? Could you tell a difference during the Summer Olympics?