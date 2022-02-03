      Weather Alert

Winter Olympics: What You Need To Know About Team USA

Feb 3, 2022 @ 8:32am

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off tomorrow, and a list of interesting facts includes:  There are 223 athletes on the U.S. team, which is a record for the Winter Olympics. 

And there will be SEVEN new events. Women’s monobob, which is a solo bobsledding event, big air skiing, mixed team snowboard cross, mixed team aerials in freestyle skiing, mixed team relay in short track speedskating, and mixed team ski jumping.

 (You can find more info on each, here.)

Popular Posts
Lay’s Enlists Seth Rogan And Paul Rudd For First Super Bowl Ad In 17 Years
‘This Is Us’ Cast Does Epic Celine Dion Tik Tok Challenge
Kanye West Has A Unique Way To Help The Homeless With His New Clothing Line
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Glass Animals & more up for UK's 'NME' Awards
Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Flavor Adds Alcohol to Taco Bell Favorite
Connect With Us Listen To Us On