Winter Olympics: What You Need To Know About Team USA
The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off tomorrow, and a list of interesting facts includes: There are 223 athletes on the U.S. team, which is a record for the Winter Olympics.
And there will be SEVEN new events. Women’s monobob, which is a solo bobsledding event, big air skiing, mixed team snowboard cross, mixed team aerials in freestyle skiing, mixed team relay in short track speedskating, and mixed team ski jumping.
(You can find more info on each, here.)