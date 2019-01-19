Winter Storm Warning Flying for Most of Ohio

(WHBC) – Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Ohio and our neighboring states to the west and east including Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The warnings are up until 10 a.m. Sunday for Stark, Carroll, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties, and until 4 a.m. Monday for Summit and Portage and the lake-effect counties.

AccuWeather still predicts a total snowfall of 8 to 12 inches for our area.

Also, they say gusty winds Saturday afternoon and night will create blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

The Canton City School District has posted a number of event changes at its website as of late Friday.

We have plenty of event changes at our Closings and Delays page.