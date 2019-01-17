Winter Storm Watch Issued
By WHBC
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 2:40 PM

(WHBC) – Stark County is included in a Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Watch goes from Saturday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Forecasters say the Canton area could get 3 to 7 inches of snow during the day Saturday, and then another 5 to 9 inches of snow Saturday night.

The high temp Saturday will be around 30, but the high on Sunday will only be around 17, with a low of 2 Sunday night.

Forecasters say a Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

