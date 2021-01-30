Winter Weather Advisory kicks in Early Sunday
Get ready for some measurable snowfall for your Sunday and a bit of Monday. This winter storm will affect not only much of Ohio, but much of the nation. A Winter Weather Advisory takes affect at 1am Sunday:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Holmes counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
